RHP Nick Tropeano threw six-plus innings, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks in his start Thursday against the A‘s. Tropeano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start in place of LHP C.J. Wilson, who had his start pushed back a couple days because of minor elbow stiffness. “You couldn’t ask for much more from Nick, from all aspects,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “With us not swinging the bats very well, going against a team that has been swinging the bats well. The whole situation, you couldn’t pitch any better than Nick did.”

RHP Garrett Richards will start against the Rangers Friday. It’ll be Richards’ second start since joining the rotation, following his recovery from knee surgery last August. Richards is 6-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) vs. Texas.

RF Kole Calhoun hit his third home run of the season Thursday against Oakland, matching CF Mike Trout, 1B Albert Pujols and 3B David Freese for the team lead. Calhoun showed some surprising power last season, when he hit 17 homers. He never hit more than 14 homers in a season above Class A ball. “I don’t know man,” Calhoun said when asked about his power surge the last couple years. “Just swinging the bat at good pitches I think.”

LF Matt Joyce was dropped to the sixth spot in the batting order Thursday for the second game in a row. Joyce was expected to be the Angels’ primary cleanup hitter, this season, but he is hitting just .146 and is still without a home run. “Right now Matt just needs to take a half step back,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We moved him down in the order. Hopefully he’ll start to find some timing and find some confidence. Right now he’s searching.”