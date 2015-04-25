RHP Nick Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for INF/OF Grant Green on the roster. Tropeano had been called up for a spot start in place of LHP C.J. Wilson, and threw six scoreless innings in the Angels’ 2-0 win over the A’s on Wednesday.

INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. In 13 games with the Bees, Green hit .328 with four doubles, three triples, four RBIs and nine runs scored. He began spring training as a candidate to win the starting second base job, which ultimately was won by Johnny Giavotella.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings, earning his first victory in more than eight months -- Aug. 15, 2014 -- since undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon. “I worked very hard this offseason to get back to where I am now, and for anybody who thought it wasn’t going to be that easy, hard work pays off,” Richards said. “I‘m pleased with my recovery and pleased with where I am right now. Tonight it really felt like I was back to doing the things I was doing last year.”

OF Josh Hamilton, according to a number of news sources, reportedly will be traded back to his former team, the Texas Rangers, in the next few days.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Saturday against the Rangers. Wilson, who had his start pushed back two days because of elbow stiffness, is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in eight career games against the Rangers.