Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 27, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout was given the American League MVP trophy during a ceremony before Saturday’s game and was joined by the Angels’ other MVP winners, Don Baylor (1979) and Vladimir Guerrero (2004). Here is how their MVP seasons compare: Trout: .287, 36 homers, 111 RBIs, 115 runs, 16 stolen bases, .939 OPS; Don Baylor: .296, 36 homers, 139 RBIs, 120 runs, 22 stolen bases, .901 OPS; Vladimir Guerrero: .337, 39 homers, 126 RBIs, 124 runs, 15 stolen bases, .989 OPS.

DH C.J. Cron hit a two-out, two-run single to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday. Cron has four hits in his last two games after having five hits all season before Friday.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Sunday against the Rangers. Santiago has won each of his last two starts, allowing two runs in 13 innings. He is 4-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 11 career games (eight starts) against Texas.

LHP C.J. Wilson got a no-decision Saturday after giving up one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Rangers. Wilson, who had his start pushed back two days, has been battling elbow stiffness. “I just couldn’t reach back and pull 94 (mph) out of my back pocket.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
