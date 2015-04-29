RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Tuesday night’s game against Oakland. Bedrosian pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. In hasn’t allowed an earned run over three innings and two relief appearances with the Angels.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will come off the bereavement list and start on Wednesday against Oakland. Shoemaker, who went 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA last season, is 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA this year. In a previous start on April 20, he gave up five runs over three innings in a 6-3 loss to Oakland.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up six runs on six hits, including two home runs, over seven innings in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to Oakland. Weaver (0-3) is winless through his first five starts for the first time in his career. The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Weaver gave up five runs in the bottom of the first. “It’s not the way I wanted to start it off,” Weaver said. “The guys scored two first-inning runs against a guy who’s having a good year, and I want to go one-two-three. The inning just blew up on me. I was able to settle in after that, but it was too late. It’s definitely frustrating,” Weaver said of his winless April. “I’ll go out and battle through my next start. I felt pretty good in between starts. It just didn’t carry over into the game.”

C Chris Iannetta was out of the lineup Tuesday against Oakland because of a cut on a finger he sustained when throwing his bat after making an out Sunday against Texas, manager Mike Scioscia said. “He got a little upset. He’ll play tomorrow,” Scioscia said.

3B David Freese snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a two-run single in the first inning Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. Freese went 1-for-4 and is batting .218 with a team-high 15 RBIs.