CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a two-run double Wednesday in the Angels’ 6-3 victory against Oakland. He hit a solo shot in the third inning off RHP Jesse Hahn. Trout crushed Hahn’s 1-0 pitch, a 90 mph fastball on the inside part off the plate, over the left field wall for his fifth home run of the season and second in three games. He has 14 career home runs against the A‘s, 10 of those at the Coliseum. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night but bounced back in a big way. “That’s why we play 162,” Trout said. “You can’t put your head down and hang your head down on just one game. You got to go out there and stay positive. It’s a long season. It felt good to go out there and get a couple hits and help the team win tonight.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker came off the bereavement list and started against Oakland on Wednesday night after being away from the team for a few days following the death of his paternal grandfather. Shoemaker gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision. “I felt a little rusty but pretty good,” Shoemaker said. “Definitely being away for a few days and watching those games on TV felt wrong. It definitely felt good to be back.”

1B Albert Pujols left the game Wednesday against Oakland in the top of the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Pujols blooped a single to center and began hobbling a few steps out of the batter’s box during a 6-3 victory. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he didn’t anticipate putting Pujols on the disabled list, but he didn’t know how long Pujols would be sidelined. Pujols will sit out Thursday’s series finale.

2B Erick Aybar went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the first inning of the Angels’ 6-3 victory against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum. Aybar is batting .338 (79-for-234) for his career at the Coliseum.

C Chris Iannetta, who missed Tuesday’s game due to a cut on his right hand, returned to the starting lineup Wednesday and went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 victory against Oakland. He is batting .093.