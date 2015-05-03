LHP Hector Santiago clearly wasn’t at his best in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. How could you tell? He gave up a home run to a left-handed hitter. Santiago had allowed only five home runs in his career to left-handed hitters until Giants SS Brandon Crawford became the sixth.

1B Albert Pujols wasn’t about to bust it up the first base line if he didn’t have to Saturday in his return from a two-game absence because of a strained left hamstring. So when Pujols flied out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against the San Francisco Giants, he jogged toward first base. He did the same after his third trip to the plate, only this time for another reason.

RHP Jered Weaver had never gone winless in his first five starts of a season until this year. His goal now is to prevent that streak from reaching six. Maybe what he needs is an interleague opponent, which he will get Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Weaver shut out the Giants over six innings in his only career start against them.

LHP Cesar Ramos has demonstrated an ability to strand inherited baserunners this season, allowing only two of the 12 men on base when he entered a game to score. In Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, Ramos showed he can be equally effective when used to start an inning.

LF Matt Joyce hit in some tough luck Saturday in the Angels’ loss to the San Francisco Giants, stinging the ball twice in his first three at-bats with no hits to show for it. But then came the real misfortune for Joyce, even if his batting average didn’t suffer any further.