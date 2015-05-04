CF Mike Trout has enjoyed hitting during interleague play -- 83-for-251 (.331) over his last four seasons -- but it was a different story on Sunday. Trout went 0-for-4, including a strikeout, against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum.

RF Kole Calhoun came into Sunday’s game a hot hitter -- 23 hits in 62 at-bats (.371), including a double, triple, three homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games -- but went 0-for-3 while stranding two before drawing a two-out walk in the ninth. “We didn’t have a good series offensively,” Scioscia said of the Angels. “It seems when a couple of guys show signs, then they slide back a bit. We’re going to find it. We had a bad weekend.”

RHP Jered Weaver is frustrated following a career-first start that includes no wins during his first six outings of the season. “No doubt his velocity has ticked off from where it was at the end of last year,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Weaver. “His margin of error is not usually what it is because of where his stuff is right now. It doesn’t mean he’s not going to be successful. There’s no magic pixie dust you can sprinkle on him and get him going right now.”

C Chris Iannetta snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a single to left field to lead off the sixth inning. It was only the Angels’ third hit of the game. But it should come as no surprise the hit came off of Giants RHP Tim Lincecum. Iannetta came into the game hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a homer off of Lincecum.