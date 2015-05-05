C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and the Angels designated C Drew Butera for assignment. Perez was hitting .361 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 17 games at Salt Lake. “This wasn’t as much about what Drew was or wasn’t doing, it was about what Carlos was doing,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s his time to come up here and have an opportunity to play. He’s ready for the challenge of the major leagues.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-2) gave up four hits and struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings as he lost for the first time in his past five starts vs. the Mariners.

3B David Freese hit a solo homer against Seattle closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning, but the Mariners got the final out when C Mike Zunino caught Collin Cowgill trying to steal second base.

