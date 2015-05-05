FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 6, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Carlos Perez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and the Angels designated C Drew Butera for assignment. Perez was hitting .361 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 17 games at Salt Lake. “This wasn’t as much about what Drew was or wasn’t doing, it was about what Carlos was doing,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s his time to come up here and have an opportunity to play. He’s ready for the challenge of the major leagues.”

RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-2) gave up four hits and struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings as he lost for the first time in his past five starts vs. the Mariners.

3B David Freese hit a solo homer against Seattle closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning, but the Mariners got the final out when C Mike Zunino caught Collin Cowgill trying to steal second base.

C Drew Butera was designated for assignment as the Angels recalled C Carlos Perez. “This wasn’t as much about what Drew was or wasn’t doing, it was about what Carlos was doing,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s his time to come up here and have an opportunity to play. He’s ready for the challenge of the major leagues.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.