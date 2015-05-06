C Carlos Perez started for the Angels Tuesday, one day after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels are hoping Perez, obtained from the Astros in the offseason trade for C Hank Conger, can provide some sorely needed offense from the catching position. He was hitting .361 (26-for-72) with the Bees. Perez, making his major league debut, went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the Mariners, including hitting a walkoff homer in the ninth inning. “I can’t explain it,” said Perez, who is 24 but has played professionally since he was 17. “My first game and to finish like that? You never forget that.”

RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run on five hits and two walks (one intentional) in seven innings, but got a no-decision after the Angels bullpen blew a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. The Angels came back to win the ninth, but it cost Richards what would have been his third win in a row. The key inning for Richards was the sixth, after the Mariners had 2B Robinson Cano on second base with two out. Richards intentionally walked 1B Logan Morrison, but then hit catcher Mike Zunino with a pitch, loading the bases. With left fielder Dustin Ackley batting, Richards fell behind in the count 3-0, but threw three consecutive strikes, getting Ackley looking on a 97-mph fastball on the inside corner at the knees to end the inning.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday’s game against the Mariners. Wilson has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts this season, but has only one win to show for it. He is 16-8 with a 3.36 ERA in 59 career games (22 starts) against Seattle.

LF Matt Joyce finally got his first home run with the club Monday against the Mariners, coming off RHP Felix Hernandez. Joyce, who is hitting .148, admitted he put too much pressure on himself, not only because he was coming to a new team -- he was traded from the Rays for RHP Kevin Jepsen -- but also because he was taking over for Josh Hamilton, who at first was injured and has since been traded.