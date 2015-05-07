LHP Hector Santiago will start Thursday’s game against the Astros. Santiago is coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings against the Giants. He is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in five career games (three starts) against the Astros.

1B/DH Albert Pujols went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Mariners, extending his hitting streak to nine games. At .240, his batting average is as high as it has been all season. Pujols started at designated hitter Wednesday for the fourth time this season, a precautionary measure considering he has dealt with a tight left hamstring in the past week.

LHP C.J. Wilson got a no-decision after giving up two runs on seven hits in seven innings during the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Wilson struck out four and did not walk a batter. He has given up two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season.

RHP Joe Smith gave up three runs and blew a 2-1 lead in Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. Three of the first four hitters he faced were left-handed, and all three had hits. Opposing lefties are batting .370 (10-for-27) against Smith so far this year, an alarming number considering lefties hit .206 against him last year and .238 against him in his career before this season. On Wednesday night, Smith rebounded and threw a scoreless inning in the Angels’ 4-3 win. Smith faced two lefties in the eighth inning -- PH Seth Smith and 2B Robinson Cano. Smith struck out and Cano was hit by a pitch.