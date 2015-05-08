CF Mike Trout hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday against the Astros, which puts him on pace for 44. His career high is 36 homers, established last season.

LHP Hector Santiago threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against the Astros, allowing only a single by 2B Jose Altuve leading off the game. He struck out five, walked four (one intentional) and committed two balks.

2B Johnny Giavotella has five game-winning hits this season, and his 12 RBIs are as many as 1B Albert Pujols. Giavotella won the starting job at second base in spring training, the spot made available after the trade of Howie Kendrick to the Dodgers. “I feel very comfortable here,” Giavotella said. “These guys are very easy to play with. They’re very talented, but at the same time they’re down to earth and bring out the best in you. It’s fun to come to the locker room every day and hang out with these guys.”

INF Ryan Jackson was traded from the Royals to the Angels in exchange for C Drew Butera. Jackson, 26, was hitting .305/.319/.407 with one homer and two RBIs in 19 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. His major league experience consists of a combined 20 games with the Cardinals in 2012 and ‘13, when he went 2-for-24 (.083) with no RBIs.

INF Ryan Jackson was acquired from Kansas City for C Drew Butera on Thursday. Jackson, 26, saw has mostly played at the Triple-A level in recent years, with a .275/.346/.371 batting line over the past four years.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday against the Astros. Weaver is winless through his first six starts of the season for the first time in his career. His fastball velocity has dipped from an average of about 86 mph last season to about 83 mph this year. He is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in six career games against Houston.