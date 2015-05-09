INF/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro made the club out of spring training, but now has been sent down twice this season, both times when the club needed to bolster its bullpen. He’s hitting .211 (4 for 19) in 12 games with the Angels.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Astros. Shoemaker is coming off a loss in his last start, in which he gave up only four hits in 7 1/3 innings, but three of the hits were solo home runs. He is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three career games (one start) against Houston.

RHP Jered Weaver threw a six-hit shutout against the Astros on Friday, a 2-0 win that gave the right-hander his first win of the season. Going back to his final start of the 2014 season, Weaver had not won in his previous seven starts, going 0-5 with two no-decisions. “I know it’s a matter of time before it starts showing up, and it showed up tonight,” said Weaver, who threw a season-high 120 pitches. “I still got a ways to go, keep working hard and prove some people wrong. It’s just nice to get a win and get the monkey off my back.”

RHP Ryan Mattheus was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to give the Angels some depth in the bullpen. He was 0-2 with one save and a 2.84 ERA in 11 games with the Bees. Mattheus played with the Nationals from 2011-14, going 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA.