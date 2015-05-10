3B Taylor Featherston made his second major-league start and his first at the position Saturday night and struck out twice while going 0-for-3. Featherston made his major-league debut on April 12 as the starting second baseman against the Kansas City Royals. Featherston has appeared in 13 games, seven of them at third base. The Angels acquired him in a December trade with the Chicago Cubs, who selected him in that month’s Rule 5 Draft.

CF Mike Trout hit his ninth home run of the year Saturday night. Trout sent a pitch from Houston Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel onto the batter’s eye in center field with nobody on base in the bottom of the fifth inning. Trout went 3-for-4, received an intentional walk and scored two runs.

RHP Garrett Richards seeks to continue his success since returning from knee surgery when he faces the Houston Astros on Sunday. After losing his first start of the season on April 19, Richards has given up just four earned runs, 12 hits and eight walks in 20 innings while striking out 15. Last year, the right-hander compiled a 13-4 record with a 2.61 ERA, fifth best in the American League, before he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee on Aug. 20 as he was covering first base in a game against the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Matt Shoemaker allowed three home runs for the second consecutive start Saturday night. Shoemaker lasted only three innings, during which he conceded six runs, six hits and a walk while striking out four and throwing 54 pitches for his second successive loss. The right-hander already has given up 10 home runs this season after permitting 14 all of last year.

LHP Jose Alvarez pitched three innings of hitless relief Saturday night. Alvarez allowed three baserunners on three walks and struck out four. Alvarez lowered his ERA to 3.38.

1B Albert Pujols saw his 11-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Pujols went 0-for-5 with one strikeout, and is now batting .239. Pujols had a chance to drive in the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning but hit into a fielder’s choice.

RHP Ryan Mattheus made his debut for the Angels on Saturday night. Mattheus faced four batters, struck out two and walked one in his lone inning of relief. Mattheus, invited to spring training as a non-roster player, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. The right-hander spent parts of the past four seasons with the Washington Nationals.