INF/OF Marc Krauss was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and was in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rockies. Krauss was hitting .281 with five doubles, three triples, two homers and 17 RBIs for the Bees. He also had a 10-game hitting streak going. The Angels are hoping Krauss can provide some left-handed pop off the bench. Krauss went 0-for-3 Tuesday.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Rockies. Santiago has been better at home than on the road in 2015, posting a 1.96 ERA. He has never pitched against the Rockies in his career, but is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 career interleague games (seven starts).

1B Albert Pujols started at DH on May 12. It was an opportunity for manager Mike Scioscia to get Pujols, who has been dealing with a tight hamstring in the past week, off his feet for two consecutive days when coupled with the club’s day off May 11.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in eight innings, earning the victory in the Angels’ 5-2 win over the Rockies Tuesday. It marked the sixth time in his seven starts that Wilson has held the opponent to two runs or fewer. It also marked the third start in a row in which Wilson has gone at least seven innings. “C.J., he pitched a great game,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “To finish all the way through eight was important. What’s critical to our long-term success is length out of our starting pitchers. We’re starting to see that and will keep building on that.”

RHP Ryan Mattheus was designated for assignment Tuesday in order to make room on the roster for INF/OF Marc Krauss. Mattheus was called up last week and got into one game, throwing one scoreless inning. Since he is out of options, Krauss must clear waivers before being assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Krauss also has the option to refuse an assignment and declare himself a free agent.