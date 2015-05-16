1B Albert Pujols continues to work on baseball history with each home run he hits. His solo homer in the first inning of Friday’s game was the 526th of his career -- eight short of Jimmie Foxx for 17th place on the all-time list.

SS Erick Aybar again gave the struggling Angels offense a boost. He doubled and later scored in the second inning Friday night to help the Angels beat the Orioles, 3-1. Aybar went 2-for-4, scored a run and is now batting .425 (17-for-40) in his last 11 games. His average has jumped 69 points during that run -- it’s now at .269.

RHP Jered Weaver is rounding into his old form. The right-hander had been winless in his first six starts but won for the second time in a row Friday night as the Angels topped the Orioles 3-1. After throwing a shutout in his last start, Weaver (2-4) blanked Baltimore for seven innings and gave up just one run on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. “I was able to keep those guys off the bases for the most part, and I was able to get some outs,” Weaver said.