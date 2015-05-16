FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 17, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Albert Pujols continues to work on baseball history with each home run he hits. His solo homer in the first inning of Friday’s game was the 526th of his career -- eight short of Jimmie Foxx for 17th place on the all-time list.

SS Erick Aybar again gave the struggling Angels offense a boost. He doubled and later scored in the second inning Friday night to help the Angels beat the Orioles, 3-1. Aybar went 2-for-4, scored a run and is now batting .425 (17-for-40) in his last 11 games. His average has jumped 69 points during that run -- it’s now at .269.

RHP Jered Weaver is rounding into his old form. The right-hander had been winless in his first six starts but won for the second time in a row Friday night as the Angels topped the Orioles 3-1. After throwing a shutout in his last start, Weaver (2-4) blanked Baltimore for seven innings and gave up just one run on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. “I was able to keep those guys off the bases for the most part, and I was able to get some outs,” Weaver said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.