CF Mike Trout got his third three-hit game of the season in Saturday’s win. He went 3-for-5 with the big hit being a solo homer to right off right-hander-Darren O‘Day that gave the Angels some insurance in that game. Trout now has 10 homers already this season.

DH Marc Krauss got his first hit of the season, and it came at the right time. His RBI single to left gave the Angels a 2-1 lead Saturday. Krauss had gone 0-for-7 since being called up from Triple-A earlier in the week.

RHP Matt Shoemaker broke out of a recent slump with a solid seven-inning performance in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Orioles. He gave up just one run on three hits and said that he worked to change his attitude -- and wants to keep it that way. “I felt like I was almost casual the last few starts, not in my attack aggressive mode, making quality pitches” Shoemaker said. “That’s where I was tonight. I need to have that bulldog mentality that I usually have.”

C Chris Iannetta is hoping that his 2-for-4 effort in this game might help turn things around for him at the plate. He came into the game batting an anemic .101 but that jumped to .123. He got a game-tying single in a two-run seventh that gave the Angels the lead for good in Saturday’s win. “I’ll take a hit any way we can,” he said. “We’ve hit a lot of balls hard right at people, so we’ll take anything we can.”