Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 18, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Garrett Richards pitched well enough to win in Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Baltimore, allowing two runs on four hits over 7 2/3 innings. “Garrett pitched his heart out,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He started to fatigue a little bit in seventh. Thought we had enough to get through the eighth, but it just got to be where we thought we were stretching him a bit.”

RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in spring training) has been long-tossing at 120 feet, and could begin throwing off a mound this week.

LHP C.J. Wilson (2-2, 2.63 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season when the Angels open a three-game series Monday in Toronto. Wilson has a 2.10 ERA over his last five starts. He’s 3-4 with three saves and a 4.19 ERA in 19 career games (nine starts) against the Blue Jays.

SS Erick Aybar continued his torrid hitting in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Orioles, going 2-for-4. He has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .417 (20-for-48), and raising his season average from .200 to .275.

