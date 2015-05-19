CF Mike Trout continued to struggle at Rogers Centre on Monday afternoon, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in a 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays. In his career at Rogers Centre he is 10-for-55 (.182) with three homers and eight RBIs. In his career against Toronto, he is 20-for-92 (.217) with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

LHP Hector Santiago will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision last Wednesday in the 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed one run on seven hits in six innings. It is the only run he has allowed in his past 12 1/3 innings. He has allowed more than one run once in his past six starts. He has faced the Blue Jays five times in his career, all in relief, and is 0-0 with a 2.50 ERA over eight innings. He has not allowed a run in four appearances at Rogers Centre.

LHP C.J. Wilson allowed 10 hits and four runs in five innings and did not factor in the decision on Monday afternoon in the 10-6 loss at Toronto. It was the second time in eight starts this season that he has allowed more than two runs. The 10 hits were the most he has allowed since he gave up 11 to the New York Yankees on Aug. 15, 2013.

C Chris Iannetta, who struggled early in the season at the plate, is turning things around. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles, his first homer of the season and two RBIs Monday in the 10-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has six hits in his past 11 at-bats following a 3-for-43 slump. “I knew I wasn’t going to go the whole season without hitting,” Iannetta said. “I knew it was only a matter of time.”