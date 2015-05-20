LHP Hector Santiago allowed four hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in seven innings to pick up the win in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Toronto. He has allowed two earned runs in his past 19 1/3 innings covering three starts. It was the sixth time in his past seven starts in which he has allowed no more than one earned run. “Right now, what Hector is doing is really impressive,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s staying ahead of a lot of trouble that he got into last year. He’s able to command the ball better.” Santiago is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA.

SS Erick Aybar was 2-for-4 and scored what proved to be the winning run in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Aybar has a 10-game hitting streak going 17-for-38 (.447). He was involved in the key play of the game in the eighth inning when he avoided the tag of Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson on a squibber by RF Kole Calhoun. That loaded the bases with one out and Aybar scored on a flyball to center by DH/3B David Freese. “When the ball hit the ground, I stopped so that he’d see me closer,” Aybar said. “And so, when he saw me closer, and that he wanted to tag me, I went from behind. I thought he was going to throw to first to get the out, because there was one out.”

RHP Jered Weaver will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has won two straight starts, allowing one earned run over his past 16 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles last Friday and threw a shutout against the Houston Astros on May 8. He is 9-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 career games against the Blue Jays. In four career starts at Rogers Centre, he is 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA.

C Chris Iannetta was 2-for-4 and drove in the tying run with a seventh-inning single in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He is on an 8-for-15 (.533) tear on a four-game hitting streak after enduring a 3-for-43 funk.

OF/DH Matt Joyce was back in the lineup for Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He was a late scratch from the Monday afternoon game because he did not arrive until batting practice was under way. He said he thought it was a night game. He was fined for being late. “It’s a mistake that should never happen,” Joyce said. “I feel terrible about it. It won’t happen again.”