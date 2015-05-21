FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
May 22, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout homered in the fifth inning of the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He is 3-for-12 in the first three games of the four-game series. In his career at Rogers Centre, he is batting .210 (13-for-62).

RHP Matt Shoemaker will make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed one run on three hits over seven innings to defeat the Orioles on Saturday. He is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA over 25 innings on the road this season. Shoemaker won his only career outing against the Blue Jays last July 7, allowing two earned runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings of relief.

1B Albert Pujols was hit by a pitch on his left hand, but no fractures were found, and he is day-to-day.

SS Erick Aybar was 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning double Wednesday in the Angels’ 4-3 win at Toronto to extend his hit streak to 11 games. He tied 1B Albert Pujols for the longest hitting streak on the club this season. Aybar is 18-for-43 (.419) during the streak.

RHP Jered Weaver allowed four hits, three walks and three runs while striking out four in seven innings during a 4-3 over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He improved to 10-3 in 13 career starts against Toronto. He walked only six over his eight previous starts this season. Weaver is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA in his past three starts after starting the season 0-4 with a 6.29 ERA. “Command has been a lot more consistent than it had been,” Weaver said.

