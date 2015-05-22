CF Mike Trout was used as designated hitter for the first time this season in Thursday’s 8-4 loss in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Trout, who started all the Angels’ first 40 games of the season in center field, was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk on Thursday.

1B Marc Krauss homered in the first inning of the 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series. It was his first homer of the season and his first with the Angels. He was called up May 12 from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was batting .281 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games. He had a total of 10 home runs over two seasons with the Houston Astros in 2013-2014.

RHP Garrett Richards makes the seventh start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He took the loss at Baltimore on Sunday after allowing two earned runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He has allowed no more than two runs in five straight starts in which he has a 1.83 ERA. In six career games against the Red Sox (two starts), he is and is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. In his last start at Fenway Park, Aug. 20, 2014, he suffered a left patellar tendon injury.

1B Albert Pujols (left hand contusion) was not in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays and is listed as day-to-day after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from RHP Drew Hutchison in the fourth inning of the 4-3 win at Toronto on Wednesday. Pujols stayed in the game until it came his turn to bat in the fifth and 1B Marc Krauss batted for him. The hand was swollen and he had difficulty gripping the bat but it felt better than it did Thursday and he was hoping he might play in Boston on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox.

SS Erick Aybar went 0-for-4 in the 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays in Thursday’s finale to snap an 11-game hit streak. During that span he went 18-for-42 (.429). It equaled the longest hit streak by an Angel hitter this season. 1B Albert Pujols also had an 11-game hit streak. It is the ninth time Aybar has had a hitting streak of at least 10 games. His career best is 17 games, Aug. 16-Sept. 2, 2014.