CF Mike Trout reminded the world of how special a player he is. He had three hits, two in the nine-run inning, flashed an incredible slide into third to beat a tag on a steal (he was called out but the call was overturned) and threw Mike Napoli out at the plate with a one-bounce throw from the warning track in left-center. He is 8-for-16 over a four-game hitting streak.

RHP Garrett Richards appeared at Fenway Park for the first time since suffering a ruptured left patellar tendon covering first base last Aug. 20. That injury cost him the rest of last season and the first 15 games of 2015. “It sounded like a Pillsbury biscuits tube, you know, when you open it and it explodes?” Richards told the LA media before returning to Boston. “That’s what it sounded and felt like, the release of pressure and the vibration going all the way up your leg when it popped. It was the sound of my knee unraveling. It was gross.” Friday night, Richards, who said he it was no big deal returning to the scene of the injury, gave up five runs in six-plus innings and got the win. But his streak of quality starts was snapped at five. He wasn’t with himself for the way he pitched with the 11-3 lead, but was glad to get the win. The home run he gave up to Mike Napoli in the second inning was the first he allowed since his first start of the season.

1B Albert Pujols hit a solo homer and added a pop-fly double in the win. He has hit three homers in the first eight games of the Angels’ 10-game road trip.

LHP C.J. Wilson makes his ninth start of the season, his fifth on the road, when he faces the Red Sox in game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park Saturday night. Wilson had a streak of five straight starts allowing two runs or less when he gave up four and took the loss in his last start, at Toronto. He is 6-3 with three saves and a 2.63 in 22 lifetime appearances (10 starts) against the Red Sox.

C Chris Iannetta drilled a three-run homer and walked twice to continue his hot streak. He is in a 9-for-21 run, with two doubles and two homers. He has driven in a run in five of his last six games.