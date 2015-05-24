RF Kole Calhoun has been a catalyst for the Angels in their series against the Red Sox. After a first-inning double, Calhoun had driven in three runs in his first six at-bats of the set. It’s been an overall solid stretch for Calhoun, who has hit .314 (43-for-137) with six doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 21 RBIs over his last 34 games.

RHP Mike Morin had his outing cut short after six pitches, leaving Saturday’s game in the seventh inning with a left oblique strain. Morin is headed to the disabled list, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, and the team will make a corresponding roster move Sunday. Morin is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 20 appearances this season.

LHP C.J. Wilson was bitten twice by former teammate Mike Napoli, as the Red Sox first baseman took him yard twice Saturday. It was the left-hander’s first losing decision in over a month and it marked the first time Wilson (2-3) had given up multiple home runs in a game since July 4, 2014. Wilson, who gave up four earned in seven innings, saw his ERA elevate to 3.36.

SS Erick Aybar has reached safely in 35 of his 42 games this season, which ranks third among shortstops. Aybar, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored Saturday, is batting .385 (20-for-52) with 11 runs during that span. The shortstop has now scored at least two runs in back-to-back games for the first time since August 22-23 of 2012.