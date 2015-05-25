CF Mike Trout hit an RBI double Sunday against the Red Sox, providing the team’s lone run in a 6-1 loss. He extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .417 (10-for-24). He finished the Angels’ 10-game road trip with a .333 average, seven runs, two doubles, two homers and six RBIs.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Sunday’s game to take the spot of RHP Mike Morin, who was placed on the disabled list. Bedrosian didn’t fare so well later in the day. He came on in relief in the eighth inning against Boston and lasted just one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on four hits.

OF Collin Cowgill (sore left hand) was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday after being unable to take pregame batting practice at Fenway Park for the second consecutive day. The Angels hope he will be able to avoid the disabled list.

LHP Hector Santiago made one mistake Sunday, and it cost him a chance at a win. Santiago (3-3) surrendered a two-run homer to red-hot Boston 1B Mike Napoli in the second inning, and that was about it. He gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, throwing a career-high 124 pitches. “A guy that’s hot, for some reason every day they go out there when they’re hot, they just kind of run into balls it seems like,” Santiago said of Napoli. “They don’t miss the mistakes.” He has lasted at least 6 2/3 innings in back-to-back appearances for the first time since 2013. “I think they lost the leash,” he said.

RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Morin, who was injured while pitching Saturday night, is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 20 appearances for the Angels this season.

SS Erick Aybar, the Angels’ leadoff man, has reached base safely in 36 games this season (out of 43), third most among major league shortstops, after going 1-for-4 Sunday. He has hits in 13 of his past 14 games, batting .375 (21-for-56) with 12 runs in that time.

RHP Jered Weaver will make his 10th start of the season Monday when he leads the Angels into a three-game series against the Padres. Weaver has won each of his last three starts, boasting a 1.54 ERA in that time. His interleague numbers aren’t too shabby, either: 16-5 with a 2.72 ERA in 30 career starts against the National League. He is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against San Diego.