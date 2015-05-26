C Carlos Perez registered the third multi-hit game of his major-league career Monday night. Perez went 2-for-4 and drove in a run in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Perez, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4, has collected hits in seven of his first 11 games and has driven in runs in six of them.

DH Marc Krauss recorded his first multi-hit game as a member of the Angels. Krauss went 2-for-3, hit a double, walked and struck out. After he walked in the bottom of the ninth inning, Collin Cowgill replaced him as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run. Krauss made the club as a non-roster player in spring training after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros.

OF Collin Cowgill was scratched from the May 24 game against the Boston Red Sox because of discomfort in his right hand. X-rays that day revealed no fracture. Cowgill entered the May 25 game against the San Diego Padres as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run. He is considered day-to-day.

DH C.J. Cron has driven home just six runs and hit only one home run while hitting .204. Against right-handers, Cron is batting .148 (9-for-61). Against all pitchers, Cron has struck out 23 times in 98 at-bats. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter accumulated more strikeouts this season than hits (20).

RHP Matt Shoemaker seeks to correct his problems allowing home runs Tuesday night when he faces the San Diego Padres. After conceding just 14 homers last season, Shoemaker has given up 13 in 44 1/3 innings this year, including nine in his past four starts. At that pace, the right-hander would be projected to allow 29 home runs over the entire season. Shoemaker is 1-3 in his past four starts, and opponents are batting .266 against him this year.

1B Albert Pujols lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The walk-off hit was the 18th of his career. Since 2000, only Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz has more, 19. Pujols finished 1-for-5 with that RBI and a strikeout.

RHP Joe Smith earned his first victory of the season and made a critical defensive play Monday night. In two innings of relief against the San Diego Padres, Smith struck out two and allowed a hit to 2B Cory Spangenberg, who represented the potential go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning. But as Spangenberg tried to steal second base, Smith picked him off to end the inning.

RHP Jered Weaver amassed a season-high seven strikeouts while taking a shutout into the seventh inning Monday night. Weaver, who also picked a runner off first base, conceded one walk, one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings but did not receive a decision. After an 0-4 start, Weaver has gone 3-0 with a 1.50 earned-run average in his past four starts. In 30 innings encompassing those starts, Weaver has permitted just 19 hits, five walks and five earned runs while getting 20 strikeouts.

LF Matt Joyce continued his recent surge Monday night. Joyce went 2-for-4 for his third multi-hit game of the season and added a double, a run scored and an RBI. Joyce has eight hits in his last 24 at-bats for a .333 average during that span. Joyce not only collected hits in seven of his past 11 games, but also hit a double in three of his last six games.