INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. It was his second big league call-up this season, spending a week with the club April 24 through May 1 and getting two hits in six at-bats. Green was called up for his versatility (he can play all four infield positions and left field), and his bat -- he was hitting .329 (46 for 140) with 10 doubles, four triples, four homers, nine RBIs and 18 runs for the Bees.

1B/DH C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after the Angels’ win Monday night, clearing a roster spot for INF/OF Grant Green. Despite having a hot spring training, Cron has struggled since the season began -- he’s hitting .204 with one homer and six RBIs in 31 games.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Padres. Richards, who turns 27 Wednesday, gave up a season-high five runs in his last start last Friday in Boston. He has not lost in seven career interleague starts, going 3-0 with a 0.80 ERA. It will be his first career start against the Padres.

RHP Matt Shoemaker bounced back from his worst start of the season to his best, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Padres on Tuesday. Shoemaker gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six. He got a no-decision, handing the ball over to the bullpen to start the eighth in a 0-0 game won eventually by the Padres in 10 innings, 4-0. “His stuff looked really good, nice and easy, velocity, he wasn’t trying to overthrow,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Mixed all his pitches in, some splits when he needed to to get back in the counts. He pitched the way he pitched last year, and that was great to see.”