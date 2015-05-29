1B/DH Marc Krauss was designated for assignment before Thursday night’s game. Krauss, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Astros in December, and he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 12. He batted .143 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games for the Angels. Krause had his only multi-hit game of the season Monday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

OF Alfredo Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, and he entered Thursday night’s game in the eighth inning. He grounded out in his only plate appearance. Marte, 26, was hitting .343 (47-for-137) with a team-leading 32 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs in 37 games for Salt Lake. The Angels claimed Marte off waivers from the Diamondbacks in October.

OF Collin Cowgill was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26 due to a sprained right wrist. There is no timetable for his return.

LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his improvement from last season when he faces the Tigers on Friday. Santiago owns the lowest ERA among the Angels’ starters, 2.47. He also leads the team with 50 strikeouts while allowing opponents to bat just. 223 against him. Last year, Santiago’s inconsistency resulted in a 6-9 record, a 3.75 ERA and a brief midseason stay at Triple-A Salt Lake to resolve his problems.

2B Johnny Giavotella hit a double and a triple while going 2-for-4 with a run Thursday night. Giavotella now has 10 multi-hit games this season, and he has seven hits in his past 14 at-bats after enduring a 3-for-31 slump (.097).

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, acquired by the Angels from the Mets on Wednesday for cash considerations, was activated by his new team Thursday.

DH Albert Pujols hit his ninth home run of the season and the 529th of his career Thursday night. Pujols propelled an 82 mph sinker from Tigers RHP Buck Farmer into the stands down the left field line for a two-run drive in the bottom of the first inning. Pujols needs five more homers to tie Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for 17th place all time and one more RBI to match Chipper Jones for 31st. He went 1-for-2, walked twice and scored two runs.

LHP C.J. Wilson earned his 11th victory in his past 13 starts at Angel Stadium on Thursday night. Wilson conceded one run and a career-low two hits while striking out seven and generating seven groundouts in six innings despite walking five and hitting one. In his past four starts at home, Wilson is 2-0 with a 2.02 ERA.

SS Erick Aybar left Thursday night’s game with a tight left hamstring after his squeeze bunt drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aybar went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and scored a run.

C Chris Iannetta hit the fourth grand slam of his career and his first as a member of the Angels on Thursday night. Iannetta drove a pitch from Tigers LHP Tom Gorzelanny down the right field line and into a holding area that used to be the Angels’ bullpen. The grand slam was Iannetta’s first since 2009, when he played for the Rockies, and the first for an Angels catcher since Jeff Mathis hit one in 2008. Iannetta also had a double in the second inning and finished 2-for-4.

3B David Freese went 2-for-4 for the second consecutive game. Freese also drove in a run and scored twice in the Angels’ 12-2 win over the Tigers. After ending an 0-for-12 slump, Freese has four hits, including a double, in his past eight at-bats.

LF Matt Joyce hit his second home run in as many games and his third of the season Thursday night. Joyce sent a 92 mph fastball into the right field bleachers for a solo drive in the bottom of the second inning. In his first 40 games this season, Joyce hit only one homer. Joyce finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.