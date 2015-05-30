LHP Hector Santiago allowed just three singles over 7 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Angels to a 2-0 win over the Tigers on Friday. Santiago credits a change in his mindset for his turnaround this year from a rough season in 2014. “Last year, I was ‘Here you go, try to hit it if you can.’ I was trying to light up the (radar) gun. This year, I‘m trying to execute, cutters down and in, off the plate, get ‘em to chase. Having five pitches (I can throw) for strikes is a lot better than one pitch (fastball) for a strike.”

SS Erick Aybar was not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers for the first time all season because of a sore left hamstring. Aybar hurt the hamstring running out a bunt in Thursday’s game, but is hoping to be back in the lineup Saturday, though Angels manager Mike Scioscia is cautiously optimistic. “He has to get to a level the medical department is comfortable with before we consider working him out to see where he is and getting him into a game,” Scioscia said.

RHP Joe Smith was not available for Friday’s game against the Tigers because of a knot in his neck. He said he first felt it while warming up on Thursday. He is day-to-day.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Tigers. Weaver is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his past four starts, after beginning the season 0-4 with a 6.29 ERA in his first six starts. He is 4-4 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts against Detroit.

LF Matt Joyce may finally be heating up at the plate. Joyce had one home run in his first 40 games, but now has hit two homers in his last three games. He is hitting .289 (11-for-38) over his last 13 games.