C Carlos Perez drove in two runs and had a home run and a double while going 2-for-4 with a strikeout on Saturday night. The rookie catcher’s homer was his second of the season. Perez has hits in nine of his first 14 major-league games, with five multi-hit performances.

CF Mike Trout hit his 12th home run of the season Saturday night. Trout, who also scored twice, has scored 10 runs in the past nine games as he tries to become the first player to lead the major leagues in runs scored four consecutive seasons. The American League’s defending Most Valuable Player finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

INF Grant Green made his first stop at shortstop this season and the second of his major-league career Saturday night. Green went 0-for-2 with one strikeout before being replaced by INF Taylor Featherston. In 32 games for Triple-A Salt Lake, Green was batting .329 (46-for-140) with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, nine RBIs and 18 runs before being recalled Tuesday. This is Green’s second stint with the Angels this year; the team recalled him April 24 before optioning him on May 1.

RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake before Saturday night’s game. Pestano compiled a 1-0 record and a 4.22 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Angels. The right-hander amassed 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings but gave up five earned runs, 13 hits and eight walks. Two of the hits that Pestano permitted were home runs and two of the walks were intentional.

1B Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game and started at first base. Navarro went 1-for-3, scored a run and received an intentional walk. In 28 games with Salt Lake, Navarro was hitting .370 (40-for-108) with 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

RF Kole Calhoun hit his fifth home run of the season and his second as a cleanup hitter Saturday night. Calhoun finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. In his last 42 games, Calhoun is batting .296 (48-for-162) with five homers, seven doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs after beginning the season with two hits in his first 16 at-bats. Calhoun also is batting .333 (32-for-96) at Angel Stadium.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 11th home run of the season and the 531st of his career in the top of the second inning Saturday night. Pujols launched a high-arching shot down the left-field line for a three-run homer that gave the Angels a 7-1 lead over the Detroit Tigers. The National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player has hit home runs in three successive games, the second he has done that for the Angels and the 21st time overall. Pujols, who has hits in 24 of his last 30 games, also passed Chipper Jones for 31st place on the career RBI list with 1,626.

SS Erick Aybar did not make the starting lineup for the second consecutive game after sustaining a tight left hamstring Thursday night. In his last 24 games, Aybar is batting .344 (32-for-93) with a home run and seven RBIs. Aybar also has hits in 18 of hits past 19 games, including multi-hit performances in six of his last 15.

RHP Jered Weaver posted his fourth victory in his past five starts Saturday night. The right-hander retired 10 of 11 batters between the fourth and seventh innings, induced seven groundouts and issued no walks in 6 1/3 innings while striking out three, hitting one and giving up three runs and nine hits. After beginning the season 0-4, Weaver has conceded just five walks, eight runs and 28 hits in his past five starts covering 36 1/3 innings while amassing 23 strikeouts.

LF Matt Joyce hit his third home run in four games Saturday night after pounding just one in his first 40 games for the Angels. Joyce now has six RBIs in his past six games, including at least one in his past four. The left fielder also threw out Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera in the first inning when Cabrera tried to stretch a single into a double.