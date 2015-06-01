LF Alfredo Marte made his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 28. Marte, a right-handed hitter, replaced OF Matt Joyce in the lineup against Tigers LHP David Price. He went 1-for-3 before being removed for PH Carlos Perez in the bottom of the eighth inning.

2B Johnny Giavotella hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday night to give the Angels a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The former Kansas City Royal is batting .517 (15-for-29) in late-and-close situations this season, and he has seven game-winning RBIs. Giavotella finished 2-for-4, drove in two runs, scored another and struck out once. The infielder also has three doubles in four games and 10 hits in 25 at-bats following a 3-for-31 slump.

DH Albert Pujols saw his six-game hitting streak end Sunday night. Pujols went 0-for-4 in the Angels’ 4-2 win over the Tigers. Manager Mike Scioscia said that Pujols will be the designated hitter exclusively for the immediate future after the three-time NL Most Valuable Player strained a groin muscle Friday night.

SS Erick Aybar returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a tight left hamstring. Aybar sustained the injury after executing a squeeze bunt Thursday in the Angels’ 12-2 rout of the Tigers. Aybar extended his hitting streak to eight games Sunday by going 1-for-5 with a run-scoring single, and he now has hits in 19 of his past 20 games.

RHP Huston Street earned his 17th save of the season Sunday night. Street worked a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout, and he now ranks second in the American League to Twins LHP Glen Perkins, who has 19 saves. Street needs eight saves to reach 300 for his career.