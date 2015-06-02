LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery) threw from 150 feet Monday and plans to begin throwing off the mound in three weeks. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

1B/DH Marc Krauss was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had been designated for assignment before Thursday night’s game. He batted .143 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games for the Angels.

OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Monday to make room on the roster for LHP Edgar Ibarra. Marte got into just four games during his brief stay with the Angels, going 1-for-4.

RHP Garrett Richards got the win Monday over the Rays after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks in six-plus innings, but he wasn’t happy with his performance. “I know every night I can pitch deep into a ballgame, and tonight the sixth inning ... it is what it is,” Richards said. “I know I have more in the tank. I put myself in that position. If I attack guys a little bit earlier (in the count), I would have kept my pitch count down and pitched later into the game. So I have nobody to blame but myself.”

LHP Edgar Ibarra was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday. He was 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 17 games with the Bees before his promotion. He was even better pitching in night games, giving up one run in 16 1/3 innings (0.55 ERA) in 11 games.

RHP Mike Morin (oblique strain) hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the week. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. There is no timetable for his return.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Tuesday against the Rays. Wilson won his last start, giving up just one run and two hits in six innings against the Tigers. He is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 23 career games (10 starts) against Tampa Bay.