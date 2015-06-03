OF Gary Brown was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Edgar Ibarra. Brown, claimed off waivers from the Cardinals in April, hit .212/.269/.374 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games for the Angels’ Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Rays. Santiago is coming off his best start of the season, throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tigers. He’s been good at home, recently, going 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his past five starts. Santiago is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in two career games against the Rays, both in relief.

2B Johnny Giavotella has been one of the Angels’ most clutch hitters, batting .517 (15-for-29) in “late and close” situations. He leads the team with nine go-ahead RBIs and his seven game-winning RBIs rank second in the American League.

1B Albert Pujols has hit six home runs in his last six games, raising his season total to 14. That puts him on a pace for 43 homers this season. Though he has reached the 40-homer mark six times in his career, he hasn’t hit 40 since 2010 while with St. Louis.

LHP C.J. Wilson gave up five runs on four hits and three walks in six innings Tuesday against the Rays and was tagged with the loss. “It was one of those games C.J. pitched and had better stuff than his linescore is going to show,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Six innings, things got away from him. He couldn’t clean up that sixth inning.” The Rays scored three runs in the sixth, all with two out, to turn a 2-1 game into a 5-1 game. The Rays eventually won 6-1.