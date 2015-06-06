C Carlos Perez had caught RHP Jered Weaver in his previous five starts but was not in the lineup Friday. That’s because manager Mike Scioscia does not want to start using personal catchers at the moment. “We’re not in a situation right now where we’re looking to match up catchers,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Friday’s game. “If the trend continues you’ll look at it a little deeper in the season.”

OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) took swings before Friday’s game for the first time since landing on the disabled list May 28. The Angels hope that he can progress to hitting off a tee sometime this weekend but there is not a timetable for his return.

LHP Hector Santiago was supposed to start Tuesday but like RHP Matt Shoemaker he will pitch on eight days’ rest. Santiago’s next start will be Friday at home against Oakland. Santiago is 4-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts.

RHP Garrett Richards made his major league debut Aug. 10, 2011, against the Yankees in New York and will make his fifth career appearance against them Saturday night. In his debut against the Yankees, Richards allowed two home runs to Curtis Granderson and six runs and six hits in five innings. Including that appearance against the Yankees, Richards is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Yankees. Richards has split his last four starts but took the win Monday against Tampa Bay when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Richards has been effective in June. His last loss in June was June 18, 2013, when he allowed a 10th-inning double to Seattle 3B Kyle Seager.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will have his turn skipped this weekend. but before Friday’s game manager Mike Scioscia said that Shoemaker will pitch Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Shoemaker is 3-4 with a 5.08 ERA in 10 starts and will be starting on eight days’ rest

RHP Mike Morin played catch for the second time since going on the disabled list May 24 with a strained oblique. He will most likely need a rehab assignment before returning.

RHP Jered Weaver fell to 1-3 in five career starts in the current Yankee Stadium. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. In those starts in New York, Weaver has allowed 10 home runs and has an 8.71 ERA. Including the postseason, it was the 10th time that Weaver allowed at least three home runs and it was the fourth instance against the Yankees.