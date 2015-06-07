INF Grant Green was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City after Saturday’s game and the Angels will likely add a reliever Sunday. In two stints spanning 11 games with the Angels, Green is 5-for-20 (.250).

INF C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before the game after spending nearly two weeks there. Cron was optioned there after hitting .204 in his first stint in the majors, a number that included his 9-for-61 (.148) average against left-handed pitching. After being sent down, Cron batted .333 (13-for-39) with two home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games. Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia attributed Cron’s success in his brief minor league stint to better timing at the plate, saying, “He definitely found some things in his swing down below and got a chance to get a little continuity. I think we want to get him out there while he’s swinging well and keep him in the lineup.”

RHP Garrett Richards had the shortest start of his career Saturday as he allowed six runs and five hits while only getting two outs. Richards allowed more than five runs for the sixth time and first time since Sept. 23, 2013, when he allowed seven in 4 2/3 innings against Oakland.

LHP Edgar Ibarra was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake City before Saturday’s game. He made two relief appearances for the Angels and allowed one run and four hits in four innings.

LHP C.J. Wilson has never lost to the Yankees as an Angel and will try to maintain that Sunday afternoon. Wilson is 4-0 with a 2.21 ERA in six starts against the Yankees since becoming an Angel in 2012. Overall he is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 27 appearances (10 starts) against New York. Wilson last pitched Tuesday and took the loss against the Tampa Bay Rays after allowing five earned runs and four hits in six innings.

3B David Freese ran his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the sixth inning Saturday. Freese was 1-for-4 and is batting .361 (13-for-36) since going hitless in 12 at-bats.