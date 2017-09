C Taylor Ward of Fresno State was selected by the Angels with the 26th overall pick in the draft Monday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ward is considered to have one of the best throwing arms in the draft. As a junior, the right-handed hitter made the All-Mountain West Conference first team this spring. Ward led the Bulldogs with 42 RBIs while batting .304 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, a .413 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage.