RHP Matt Shoemaker has a 1.45 ERA in his last three starts, and Tuesday’s win improves his career road record to 11-2. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning against the Rays.

OF Kole Calhoun had a career-high four RBIs, going 3-for-5 as part of a 15-hit night for the Angels. He’s had two three-hit games in his last four games.

1B Albert Pujols hit his eighth home run in 11 games, giving him 536 for his career, matching Mickey Mantle for 16th on baseball’s all-time list. In his last 11 games, he’s hitting .395 with eight home runs and 13 RBIs.

3B David Freese went 1-for-4 with an RBI but felt some tightness in his hamstring and was pulled late in the game for Taylor Featherston. He now has a 12-game hitting streak.