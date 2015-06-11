3B Kyle Kubitza made his major league debut Wednesday after he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, and he went 2-for-3. However, two costly mental errors cost the Angels a run on defense and an out in scoring position on the basepaths. Just a couple of things got away from him, but we’ll take the positives,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He swung the bat OK, two hits, and hopefully he’ll be a little more relaxed tomorrow.”

CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with an RBI but struck out twice on a night when the Angels had just five at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was the third time in the past four games that he whiffed twice.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment after struggling to hit in his two weeks with the Angels. He is batting an even .100 for the season in stints with the Mets and Angels, including .136 (3-for-22) in 10 games with Los Angeles.

RHP Jered Weaver pitched 7 2/3 innings Wednesday and settled down after giving up three runs in the first three innings. He wound up allowing four runs on eight hits but came within an out of a complete game in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to the Rays.

3B David Freese remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury and was again used as a pinch hitter, striking out in the ninth inning Wednesday. His hitting streak ended at 12 games.