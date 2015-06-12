FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, briefly taking the team lead with 17 home runs before Albert Pujols matched him three innings later. Trout hit safely in his fifth consecutive game; he is 8-for-22 (.364) in that span.

LF Efren Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, bringing his season average up to .308 and drawing praise from manager Mike Scioscia for producing from the bottom third of the batting order. He began the night 5-for-22 (.227) on the year.

1B Albert Pujols hit his 17th homer of the year and 537th of his career, moving him past Mickey Mantle into 16th on the all-time list. He has nine home runs in the past 13 games. “It’s a great accomplishment, and I thank the Lord for giving me the ability and the talent to be able to do that,” Pujols said. “It’s been a great career so far. At the same time, I‘m just glad I was able to do something to help my ballclub win.”

3B David Freese, limited to a pinch-hitting role Wednesday due to a sore right hamstring, had Thursday off completely, with rookie Kyle Kubitza taking his place for the second consecutive game. He is day-to-day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.