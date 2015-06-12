CF Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, briefly taking the team lead with 17 home runs before Albert Pujols matched him three innings later. Trout hit safely in his fifth consecutive game; he is 8-for-22 (.364) in that span.

LF Efren Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, bringing his season average up to .308 and drawing praise from manager Mike Scioscia for producing from the bottom third of the batting order. He began the night 5-for-22 (.227) on the year.

1B Albert Pujols hit his 17th homer of the year and 537th of his career, moving him past Mickey Mantle into 16th on the all-time list. He has nine home runs in the past 13 games. “It’s a great accomplishment, and I thank the Lord for giving me the ability and the talent to be able to do that,” Pujols said. “It’s been a great career so far. At the same time, I‘m just glad I was able to do something to help my ballclub win.”

3B David Freese, limited to a pinch-hitting role Wednesday due to a sore right hamstring, had Thursday off completely, with rookie Kyle Kubitza taking his place for the second consecutive game. He is day-to-day.