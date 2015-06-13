3B Kyle Kubitza made his third consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 10. He’s hitting .333 (3-for-9) with one run and one RBI. 3B David Freese, bothered by a sore hamstring for a couple of days, is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. Kubitza likely will take over the starting job at third base next year with Freese becoming a free agent after this season.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-4 win over the A’s on Friday. The only runs the A’s scored came on back-to-back homers with two outs in the fourth inning by 3B Brett Lawrie and C Josh Phegley. “Two solo home runs is better than two three-run home runs,” Santiago said. “Two years ago after giving up a home run I probably would have walked the next two guys and then given up a three-run home run. So that’s the difference from a couple years ago, just attack the next guy.”

1B Albert Pujols has hit nine home runs in his past 14 games, raising his season total to 17. That puts him on a pace for 45 homers this season, a total he has reached or surpassed three times in his career, the last time coming in 2009 with St. Louis. His career high is 49, set in 2006.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Saturday against the A‘s. Wilson has a season-high eight strikeouts in his last start last Sunday against the Yankees. But he also gave up six earned runs and seven hits in his seven innings. He his 11-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 49 career games (20 starts) against Oakland.