CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to seven games Saturday night. Trout lined a single to left field in the third inning and finished 1-for-4. The American League’s Most Valuable Player last year is batting .333 (30-for-90) in his past 22 games.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, returning to his original team. On May 27, the Angels acquired him from the Mets for cash after Nieuwenhuis had just three hits and 17 strikeouts in 38 at-bats for the Mets. He didn’t fare much better with the Angels, with three hits and nine strikeouts in 22 at-bats over 10 games.

DH Albert Pujols provided the only run in the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Athletics on Saturday night by hitting his 18th home run of the season and his 10th in 15 games. On a 2-2 count, Pujols propelled a 93 mph fastball from RHP Kendall Graveman into the Athletics’ bullpen in left field for his 538th career homer. The drive gave Pujols 1,636 career RBIs, tying him with Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 29th place all time. Pujols also became the first Angel to hit 10 home runs in 15 games since Mo Vaughn in May 2000.

LHP C.J. Wilson matched his season high of eight strikeouts and tied his season low with two hits allowed Saturday night against the Athletics while not conceding a run for the first time since April 7, his first start of the season. Wilson also walked just three and induced eight groundouts. In his previous two starts, Wilson allowed 11 runs and 11 hits.

RHP Huston Street posted his 19th save of the season and the 294th of his career Saturday night. Street faced four batters in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Athletics, walked one and struck out one. He’s second place in the American League in saves, two behind Minnesota Twins LHP Glen Perkins.

3B David Freese returned to the lineup Saturday night after not starting the previous three games because of a tight right hamstring. Freese went 2-for-3 in the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics and also made a big defensive play in the first inning. Freese backhanded a short dribbler from Athletics 2B Ben Zobrist and threw across his body on the run to retire Zobrist. Freese now has hits in each of his last 13 starts.