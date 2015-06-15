RHP Trevor Gott made his major-league debut Sunday. Gott, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth inning and got his first big-league strikeout. The right-hander caught Oakland Athletics 2B Eric Sogard looking at an 83 mph curveball on the outside corner. Gott came to the Angels from the San Diego Padres in the same six-player trade that brought RHP Huston Street last July. The Angels project Gott to be a closer.

OF Collin Cowgill has been on the disabled list since May 26 with a sprained right wrist. He will visit a specialist Monday in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the weekend.

1B/DH C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake for the second time this season. Cron appeared in just four games and went 2-for-10 since being recalled from Salt Lake on June 6. This season, Cron has a .204/.237/.269 slash line with one home run, four doubles and six RBIs in 35 games with the Angels.

RHP Matt Shoemaker issued no walks and amassed five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings but allowed three earned runs and six hits to get his fifth loss of the season Sunday. In his past four starts, Shoemaker has permitted just six walks and six earned runs in 24 1/3 innings while amassing 22 strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed no more than one walk in 23 of 33 career starts.

OF Daniel Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and made his debut with the Angels on Sunday as a late-inning defensive replacement. Robertson entered the game in the eighth inning and grounded out in his only at-bat. At Salt Lake, the 29-year-old Robertson was batting .245 (50-for-204) with 10 doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs and 22 runs. Robertson played 70 games last year for the Texas Rangers, who sold him to the Angels in November.

1B Albert Pujols passed Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and moved into 29th place in career RBIs on Sunday. Pujols earned his 1,637th RBI by driving in SS Erick Aybar in the bottom of the fourth inning. The National League’s three-time most valuable player, who finished 2-for-3, is now batting .387 (24-for-62) with 10 home runs and 17 RBIs since May 28.

SS Erick Aybar is now hitless in his last 17 at-bats after going 0-for-3 on Sunday. But Aybar scored the Angels’ only run in their 8-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics after he reached base on an error in the fourth inning. Aybar also had a rough day on defense. In the third inning, Aybar tried to make a basket catch on a pop fly with his back toward home plate but the ball landed seven feet to his left. As a result, the Oakland Athletics scored a run. Aybar also bobbled a ground ball in the seventh inning, allowing the A’s to score an unearned run.