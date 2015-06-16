CF Mike Trout made it a goal to steal more bases this season, and he stole six through the end of April. He has eight total this season, but he hasn’t stolen a base since May 22 and doesn’t even have an attempt in June.

RHP Garrett Richards will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Richards is coming off a win in his last start, when he gave up two earned runs in seven innings against the Rays. He has a victory in his only career start against the Diamondbacks, throwing eight shutout innings on June 17, 2012.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, two days after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Nieuwenhuis had to be exposed to waivers again in order to be sent to Las Vegas because he is out of options. He is now back with his original team -- one he left on May 27, when the Mets traded him to the Angels for cash considerations after he opened the season with just three hits and 17 strikeouts in 38 at-bats. He was 3-for-22 with nine strikeouts for the Angels. Nieuwenhuis is a lifetime .226 hitter with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 236 major league games dating back to 2012.

LF Daniel Robertson, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, was in the starting lineup Monday against Arizona. He is the sixth player to start in left field for the Angels this season, joining Matt Joyce, (39 starts), Collin Cowgill (11), Efren Navarro (six), Kirk Nieuwenhuis (five) and Alfredo Marte (one). Robertson had the Angels’ first hit of the night Monday against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray with a single in the sixth inning. Robertson also threw out a runner at the plate.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks in seven innings, getting the loss in a 7-3 setback to the Diamondbacks on Monday. The two walks especially hurt, considering both came in the third inning and both scored on Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer. “The last thing you want to do is walk a couple guys and you got their hottest hitter coming to the plate,” Weaver said. “I got myself in a predicament there. ...Obviously it’s the difference in the game there.”