OF Collin Cowgill (right wrist) had a cortisone injection Tuesday, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in a week.

LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Santiago gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start, getting a no-decision against the A‘s. He has never faced the Diamondbacks.

RHP Garrett Richards earned the victory after giving up one unearned run and four hits in seven innings against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The only run he allowed came after he and catcher Carlos Perez got crossed up on signals, resulting in two passed balls. Richards took the blame. “I made a mental mistake in the second (inning) and unfortunately gave them a run,” Richards said. “I spotted them one right there, but once the inning’s over all I can do is concentrate on putting up a zero the next inning.”

1B Albert Pujols was moved from third to the cleanup spot in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against Arizona. It marked the first time Pujols hit anything but third since joining the Angels in 2012. It was part of manager Mike Scioscia’s effort to lengthen the lineup and get more offense. Pujols is hitting .362 (2-for-69) with 11 homers in his last 18 games.

RHP Joe Smith pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against Arizona, but has made only four appearances in June. Still, he is still tied for the major league lead with 18 holds. Smith didn’t allow a run in his first seven appearances, but has given up nine runs in 19 2/3 innings covering his past 21 games.