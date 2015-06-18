LHP Hector Santiago gave up two homers in five innings Wednesday, and he came away from Paul Goldschmidt’s opposite field home run in the first inning with grudging respect. There is no doubt, up, down, in, out, he covers everything,“ Santiago said of Goldschmidt. ”He is a very smart hitter, very patient, and he hits your mistakes. It was weird because I threw three pitches in and then the forth one he just seemed like, ‘This is what I was waiting for.’ It was like it was exactly like he was waiting for that pitch.’ Santiago, 4-4 with a 2.77 ERA, has gone at least five innings in each of his 13 starts. He has made one relief appearance. “Hector early on was missing a lot of spots,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

1B Albert Pujols was robbed of a hit -- he still got an RBI -- when Arizona SS Nick Ahmed made a diving stop and throw from the hole with runners on second and third and no outs in the sixth inning. Pujols, who was the victim of a ball call on a similar bang-bang play at first in Anaheim on Monday, remained on the bag for 10 seconds or so until the Angels opted not to challenge.

SS Erick Aybar defused a rally in the seventh inning when he popped up a bunt with runners on second and third and none out with the Angels trailing 3-2. Aybar popped RHP David Hernandez’s first pitch right back toward the mound, and Hernandez made an easy catch for the first out. The Angels did not score in the inning. ”It was a good pitch,“ Aybar said. ”It looks good if I get that ball down. Most of the time that is what I do. That is baseball.“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia did not second-guess the call. ”Hindsight is twenty-twenty,“ Scioscia said. ”He is on his own, and Eric usually has a great feel for that. It is easy to say now if you got back to swing it. He is one of the best bunters in the league and he just got under one.

C Chris Iannetta, mired in an 0-for-15 slump, had two singles in four at-bats, although he grounded into a doubleplay with runners on first and third and no outs in the fifth inning to short-circuit a potential big inning. Iannetta, who has lost his hold on the starting job to Carlos Perez, is hitting .169 in 130 at-bats.

LF Matt Joyce made his second straight start in left field against Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia indicated that a platoon with Daniel Robertson could be a possibility. Robertson started Monday, when the Angeles faced a left-hander. “There are a lot of dynamics,” Scioscia said of the left field situation. “We know Matt Joyce, what he means. We’ve talked about as the season moves on how important it would be for us if he swings the bat to his capabilities, balanced with the fact that we’re needing offense now. So if we need to, against lefties, having Daniel Robertson, so there are things to consider for sure.”