SS Taylor Featherston hit his first major league home run in the third inning Thursday, the Angels’ first hit off Arizona RHP Allen Webster. He entered the dugout to a chorus of silence before being congratulated by his teammates. “That’s just part of it, a rite of passage kind of deal,” Featherston said. “I loved it.” Featherston, making his second start of the season at shortstop in place of Erick Aybar, entered the game hitting .083, with three hits in 36 at-bats.

2B Johnny Giavotella was 3-for-5 with a single and a bases-empty homer in his fifth career start in the leadoff spot Thursday, the third with the Angels this season as manager Mike Scioscia continued to manipulate his lineup in front of new 3-4 hitters CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols. “The encouraging thing today is we got production independently from what Kole (Calhoun) and Mike (Trout) and Albert (Pujols) are going to do, and that’s critical,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

LF Efren Navarro was 1-for-4 with a two-run single while starting in left field in place of Matt Joyce, who had two hits and a walk in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday. “It’s a function of a day game after night game and wanting to get Efren in there,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Matt was going to be off today regardless of what he did last night. You’re definitely balancing the rhythm of when a hitter is going to start swinging the bat well, and you also grind out some at-bats when you’re going poorly, which we’ve done with Matt. In the big picture, it’s one game. Matt is still going to get his opportunity to contribute. But we’ve got some guys who we also feel very confident are going to contribute, and Efren is one of those guys.” Joyce it hitting .189 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

LHP C.J. Wilson had a season-high nine strikeouts while going eight innings in a 7-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday, but he seemed just as pumped about his base-running. Wilson was thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a single in the fifth inning, using a head-first slide that did not draw great reviews from manager Mike Scioscia. “I told him great pitching, good hitting and (expletive) base running,” Scoiscia said. “Those kind of slides are the slides that end pitchers’ careers. He knew what he was trying to do and he was athletic enough to accomplish it but it’s still something that you cringe at when you see a pitcher doing it.” Wilson said he tried a Mike Trout turbo slide into second, when he grabbed the bag with one hand while being thrown out. “If you are a bad athlete, then you are not going to try something like that,” Wilson said. “I‘m a good athlete, so every time I get on base I am going to try to advance on a ground ball or a wild pitch or break up a double play. I got a hit and struck out their pitcher twice, so that was a plus-three for me on the hockey plus-minus ratio. I feel like that is a good day.”

SS Erick Aybar was given a day off Thursday while fighting a 1-for-27 slump that has dropped his batting average from .271 to .246. “He’s been playing a lot, and I think offensively, he’s putting a little pressure on himself because some hits aren’t falling in,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think he still suits our lineup in front of Kole (Calhoun) trying to set the table, but right now, he needs a little bit of a blow.” Aybar hit leadoff the previous three days, with RF Calhoun is hitting second in front of CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols.