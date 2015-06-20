2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in three runs and scored once Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Giavotella drove in the Angels first run with a double off the left-field wall during a 10-pitch battle with RHP Sonny Gray, Oakland’s ace. Giavotella raised his batting average to .278.

LF Efren Navarro batted leadoff for the first time this season Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. He went 1-for-3 with a double. SS Erick Aybar, who has hit leadoff a team-high 35 times, hit sixth. Navarro entered the game batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348. Aybar was hitting .246 with an on-base percentage of .291.

RHP Matt Shoemaker lasted only four innings Friday but got a no-decision as the Angels rallied for a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Shoemaker gave up five runs on eight hits, including a three-run homer to A’s INF/OF Ben Zobrist and a solo shot to C Stephen Vogt. Shoemaker struck out two and walked two.

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 with a double and his 13th career grand slam Friday in a 12-7 victory against the A‘s. Pujols’ home run was his American League-leading 20th of the season. He has hit 12 home runs in his past 19 games and nine in June.