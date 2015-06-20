FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 20, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in three runs and scored once Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Giavotella drove in the Angels first run with a double off the left-field wall during a 10-pitch battle with RHP Sonny Gray, Oakland’s ace. Giavotella raised his batting average to .278.

LF Efren Navarro batted leadoff for the first time this season Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. He went 1-for-3 with a double. SS Erick Aybar, who has hit leadoff a team-high 35 times, hit sixth. Navarro entered the game batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348. Aybar was hitting .246 with an on-base percentage of .291.

RHP Matt Shoemaker lasted only four innings Friday but got a no-decision as the Angels rallied for a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Shoemaker gave up five runs on eight hits, including a three-run homer to A’s INF/OF Ben Zobrist and a solo shot to C Stephen Vogt. Shoemaker struck out two and walked two.

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 with a double and his 13th career grand slam Friday in a 12-7 victory against the A‘s. Pujols’ home run was his American League-leading 20th of the season. He has hit 12 home runs in his past 19 games and nine in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.