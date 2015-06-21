CF Mike Trout went 1-for-2, scored a run and walked twice Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. Trout is batting .365 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over his past 13 games.

2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-4 in a 4-1 loss to Oakland on Saturday, raising his batting average to .282. He is batting .341 (28-for-82) over his past 25 games. Giavotella singled to right in the ninth inning during a 12-pitch at-bat against A’s closer Tyler Clippard. On Friday, he doubled in a run against A’s RHP Sonny Gray in a 10-pitch at-bat.

OF Colby Rasmus was in the lineup on Saturday for the first time since coming off the bereavement list. He went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the Arizona League then pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Salt Lake. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

RHP Jared Weaver (4-8) lost his fourth straight start, matching his career high. He allowed four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. He hasn’t won a game since May 30 against Detroit. Weaver continued his streaky season. He went 0-4 over his first six starts and 4-0 over his next five before starting his current skid. “He battled out there,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But there’s no doubt he wasn’t as crisp today as he has been before. Just trying to get a fastball in to some decent zones has been a challenge for him the last couple times. It was this afternoon. That being said, he’s maybe a pitch away from getting out of a jam and giving us a chance to win. That’s what he does and does it as well as anyone that’s out there pitching today.”