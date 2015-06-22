OF Alfredo Marte was called up Sunday from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation), who went on the 15-day disabled list. Marte went 1-for-4 in two games with the Angels earlier this season. He was sent down to Salt Lake on June 1, three days after being called up. He hit .174 in 66 games with Arizona in 2013 and 2014. Marte pinch ran in the ninth inning Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Oakland.

RHP Garrett Richards (7-5) had his third straight quality start but took the loss Sunday as the Angels fell 3-2 to Oakland. Richards allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked two. Richards had won back-to-back games against Tampa Bay and Arizona before falling to Oakland.

1B Albert Pujols hit his American League-leading 21st home run Sunday, a two-run shot in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Pujols crushed RHP Tyler Clippard’s 3-2 fastball into the left-field seats, cutting the A’s lead to 3-2. Pujols has hit 13 home runs in his past 22 games and 10 in June. “Anytime you’re healthy you can go out there and perform better, obviously,” Pujols said. “The last three or four years, it’s been tough playing with the injuries. But I‘m still going to try and do the best I can to help my ballclub to win, whether I feel 100 percent or I feel 50 percent or whatever.”

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.