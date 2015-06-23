RHP Trevor Gott, who threw a scoreless inning Monday against the Astros, has thrown five scoreless innings since making his major league debut June 14. Gott is making a case to get more opportunities in a seventh-inning role, setting up RHP Joe Smith in the eighth inning and RHP Huston Street in the ninth.

OF Collin Cowgill (sprained joint in right wrist) will take batting practice starting Wednesday. He has been on the disabled list since late May, and there is no timetable for his return.

RHP Mike Morin began a rehab assignment Monday with the Angels’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, throwing one scoreless inning. He has been out since May 24 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

1B Albert Pujols hit two homers Monday against the Astros, giving him an American League-leading 23 on the season. Pujols has 15 homers in his past 24 games, including 12 in the month of June, one away from tying the club record for homers in a month. Tim Salmon hit 13 homers in June 1996, and Mo Vaughn matched the feat in May 2000.

LHP C.J. Wilson, who will start Tuesday against the Astros, has allowed one earned run in his past two starts, covering 15 innings. Both games resulted in victories. He is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 24 career appearances (14 starts) against Houston.

RHP Jered Weaver had tests on his left hip Monday, and no structural damage was found. Weaver will not throw for at least five days before being re-evaluated. The Angels hope he can return soon after the All-Star break.