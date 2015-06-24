FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#Intel
June 25, 2015 / 12:39 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout hasn’t had a stolen base in more than a month, the last one coming May 22. He hasn’t even attempted a steal since May 29. It was a preseason goal of his to steal more bases after finishing with a career-low 16 last season. He has eight so far this season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Wednesday against the Astros. Shoemaker got a no-decision in his last start after allowing five runs and eight hits in four innings. He is 1-1 with an 8.76 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Houston.

RF Kole Calhoun is hitting 49 points higher at Angel Stadium (.287, 39 for 136) than on the road (.238, 30 for 126). Five of his six home runs also have come at home.

RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Monday then was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake Tuesday.

LHP C.J. Wilson had his worst start of the season Tuesday against the Astros, giving up seven runs (all earned) on eight hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. The big blow was a three-run home run he allowed to Astros SS Carlos Correa in the second inning. Wilson also yielded a home run to 3B Luis Valbuena. “He got ahead of some guys but gave some counts back,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Wilson. “The mistakes that he made, those guys hit a long way. I don’t know if C.J. ever got into rhythm. He’ll turn the page on this one.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
